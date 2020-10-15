In last trading session, Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw 18,258,903 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.98 or 40.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.67 Million. That closing price of HBP’s stock is at a discount of -10.62% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 85.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 339.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 40.42%, in the last five days HBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $3.75-6 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Huttig Building Products, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 127.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.87% in past 5-day. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) showed a performance of 54.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 360.56 Million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 138.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +138.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 138.94% for stock’s current value.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $196.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -250.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Huttig Building Products, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Weber, Alan W. is the top institutional holder at HBP for having 2.46 Million shares of worth $2.78 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 22NW, LP, which was holding about 1.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.78 Million.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 510000 shares of worth $576.3 Thousand or 1.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 400.15 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $452.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.