In last trading session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) saw 1,253,446 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.04 trading at $0.16 or 8.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.43 Million. That closing price of CANF’s stock is at a discount of -142.65% from its 52-week high price of $4.95 and is indicating a premium of 47.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 287.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.51%, in the last five days CANF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $2.10-2 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -38.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.97% in past 5-day. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) showed a performance of 11.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 333.1 Million shares which calculate 305.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 145.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +145.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 145.1% for stock’s current value.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.15 Million and $192Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -78.3% while estimating it to be 30.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%