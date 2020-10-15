In last trading session, Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw 6,372,469 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.14 trading at $0.29 or 10.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.25 Million. That closing price of AYRO’s stock is at a discount of -178.66% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 42.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 904.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ayro, Inc. (AYRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.18%, in the last five days AYRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $3.35-6 price level, adding 6.27% to its value on the day. Ayro, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.36% in past 5-day. Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) showed a performance of 16.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2828 shares of worth $7.92 Thousand or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.47 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.