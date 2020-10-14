Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,244,199 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $156.94 per share which meant it gained $2.52 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The ZS stock price is -4.37% off its 52-week high price of $163.8 and 77.7% above the 52-week low of $35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ZS stock price touched $156.56 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved 234.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed 19.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $205. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.28% from current levels.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zscaler, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +120.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 11.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -283.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.77%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 Million shares worth more than $732.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.47 Million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2028531 shares of worth $222.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.78 Million shares of worth $194.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.