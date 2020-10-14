Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1,231,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.8 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 3.69% during that session. The MAXR stock price is -1.38% off its 52-week high price of $30.21 and 76.64% above the 52-week low of $6.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Sporting 3.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the MAXR stock price touched $30.21- or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Maxar Technologies Inc. shares have moved 90.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have changed 30.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.17% from current levels.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maxar Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +172.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.67%, compared to 6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6% and 10.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560.3 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $550.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.8% for the current quarter and 1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +109.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.18%.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.28%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.87% with a share float percentage of 95.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.24 Million shares worth more than $94.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.9 Million and represent 7.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 2760989 shares of worth $63.92 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $29.73 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.