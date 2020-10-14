VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 2,825,533 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.86% during that session. The VEON stock price is -104.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 11.03% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VEON Ltd. (VEON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Despite being -2.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the VEON stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved -46.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed 5.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $2.2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.65% from current levels.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VEON Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.56%, compared to -2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.03 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.22 Billion and $2.25 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.6% for the current quarter and -6.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +79.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +256.4%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 21.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.24%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.42% with a share float percentage of 57.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TT International Asset Management LTD with over 55.31 Million shares worth more than $99.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, TT International Asset Management LTD held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, with the holding of over 53.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.61 Million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 15304918 shares of worth $27.55 Million while later fund manager owns 8.29 Million shares of worth $11.77 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.