TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,561,219 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.7 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -4.47% during that session. The TRIP stock price is -107.92% off its 52-week high price of $41.75 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $13.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Despite being -4.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the TRIP stock price touched $21.12- or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, TripAdvisor, Inc. shares have moved -33.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have changed -5.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.3% from current levels.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TripAdvisor, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -159.32%, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -144.8% and -123.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.8%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.65 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $179.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $458.61 Million and $335Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.7% for the current quarter and -46.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.85% with a share float percentage of 106.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TripAdvisor, Inc. having a total of 528 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.18 Million shares worth more than $174.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.56 Million and represent 7.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 2788055 shares of worth $53Million while later fund manager owns 2.67 Million shares of worth $62.34 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.