Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 45,398,723 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.2 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.24 per share which meant it gained $1.26 on the day or 42.11% during that session. The IDXG stock price is -159.43% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 39.39% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.48.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) trade information

Sporting 42.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the IDXG stock price touched $5.72-2 or saw a rise of 27.97%. Year-to-date, Interpace Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -17.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) have changed 25.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 249.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 118.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.25 while the price target rests at a high of $9.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +118.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 118.16% from current levels.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.02%, compared to 0.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.7% and 48.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.92 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.27 Million and $7.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.6% for the current quarter and 8.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -61.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.