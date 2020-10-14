Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,058,824 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.81 Million, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The DXF stock price is -90.53% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 61.05% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 537.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the DXF stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 29.63%. Year-to-date, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares have moved -15.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) have changed 26.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2514.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.84 while the price target rests at a high of $24.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2514.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2514.74% from current levels.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.24% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.