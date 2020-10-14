Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1,828,082 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.97 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The FIT stock price is -4.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.26 and 50.5% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the FIT stock price touched $6.99-0 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Fitbit, Inc. shares have moved 6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) have changed 9.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.35 while the price target rests at a high of $7.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.45% from current levels.

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fitbit, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.92%, compared to -13% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $297.53 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $441.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $347.2 Million and $502.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.3% for the current quarter and -12.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -63.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.5%.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.75% with a share float percentage of 95.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fitbit, Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.26 Million shares worth more than $150.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.81 Million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 6810596 shares of worth $44Million while later fund manager owns 5.93 Million shares of worth $38.34 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.