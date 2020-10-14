Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,172,035 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.14 Million, closed the last trade at $2.52 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The NVCN stock price is -243.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 50.79% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 416.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the NVCN stock price touched $2.66-5 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Neovasc Inc. shares have moved -53.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have changed 18.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 244.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +495.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 98.41% from current levels.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neovasc Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.76%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.3% and 70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $870Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.76 Million and $1.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58% for the current quarter and -41.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.7%.