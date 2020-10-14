Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1,007,967 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $773.95 Million, closed the last trade at $15.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -3.94% during that session. The HCC stock price is -54.49% off its 52-week high price of $23.73 and 38.41% above the 52-week low of $9.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 767.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Despite being -3.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the HCC stock price touched $17.79- or saw a rise of 13.66%. Year-to-date, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. shares have moved -27.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have changed -14.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.19% from current levels.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.12%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -135.4% and 4.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $172.46 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $231.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $287.51 Million and $204.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -40% for the current quarter and 12.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.3%.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 1.21%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.07% with a share float percentage of 111.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warrior Met Coal, Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.06 Million shares worth more than $108.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.74 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.32 Million and represent 11.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 3210210 shares of worth $49.66 Million while later fund manager owns 1.46 Million shares of worth $22.51 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.