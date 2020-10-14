The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 5,329,289 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26Billion, closed the recent trade at $33.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The KR stock price is -10.28% off its 52-week high price of $37.22 and 29.16% above the 52-week low of $23.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Kroger Co. (KR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Despite being -3.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the KR stock price touched $34.95- or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, The Kroger Co. shares have moved 16.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have changed 2.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.96% from current levels.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Kroger Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.09%, compared to -0.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.3% and 19.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.1%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.86 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.23 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $27.97 Billion and $28.89 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.7% for the current quarter and 4.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.99%.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 03 and December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.78%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.4% with a share float percentage of 89.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kroger Co. having a total of 1114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.06 Million shares worth more than $2.13 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 Billion and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 21281083 shares of worth $720.36 Million while later fund manager owns 15.32 Million shares of worth $518.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.