Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,317,103 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5Billion, closed the last trade at $5.34 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The VEDL stock price is -76.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.41 and 39.33% above the 52-week low of $3.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the VEDL stock price touched $6.87-2 or saw a rise of 22.27%. Year-to-date, Vedanta Limited shares have moved -38.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) have changed -25.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.45 while the price target rests at a high of $10.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.79% from current levels.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

VEDL Dividends

Vedanta Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 6.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.58%.