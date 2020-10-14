Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,175,098 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.74 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -19.22% off its 52-week high price of $31.88 and 77.6% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the FTCH stock price touched $28.81- or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved 158.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.21% from current levels.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $363.67 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $482.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $255.48 Million and $382.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.3% for the current quarter and 26.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.11% with a share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 43.07 Million shares worth more than $743.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 14.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the holding of over 22.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.82 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 6302533 shares of worth $108.84 Million while later fund manager owns 6.14 Million shares of worth $85.05 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.