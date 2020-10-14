AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 2,128,662 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $53.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The AZN stock price is -21.47% off its 52-week high price of $64.94 and 32.38% above the 52-week low of $36.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Despite being -1.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the AZN stock price touched $55.45- or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, AstraZeneca PLC shares have moved 7.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have changed -0.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.22 while the price target rests at a high of $77.12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.9% from current levels.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AstraZeneca PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.86%, compared to 7.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12% and 35.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.64 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.41 Billion and $6.66 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.6% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.2%.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.4 at a share yield of 2.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.86%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.47% with a share float percentage of 18.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 738 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 54.54 Million shares worth more than $2.88 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 53.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.84 Billion and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.1% shares in the company for having 28975740 shares of worth $1.58 Billion while later fund manager owns 28.15 Million shares of worth $1.49 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.