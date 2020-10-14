Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,796,433 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The COLD stock price is -8.69% off its 52-week high price of $41.29 and 38.67% above the 52-week low of $23.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Americold Realty Trust (COLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) trade information

Despite being -1.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the COLD stock price touched $39.35- or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, Americold Realty Trust shares have moved 8.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have changed 2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.56% from current levels.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Americold Realty Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.4%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and 90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.5%.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 2.18%.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.43% with a share float percentage of 108.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americold Realty Trust having a total of 478 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.35 Million shares worth more than $1.03 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $518.38 Million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.4% shares in the company for having 8962122 shares of worth $361.62 Million while later fund manager owns 5.7 Million shares of worth $206.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.