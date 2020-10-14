British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 1,404,147 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The BTI stock price is -31.79% off its 52-week high price of $45.64 and 21.11% above the 52-week low of $27.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Despite being -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the BTI stock price touched $35.69- or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares have moved -18.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.1 while the price target rests at a high of $35.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.36% from current levels.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.7%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.71 at a share yield of 7.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.94%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.27% with a share float percentage of 5.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with British American Tobacco p.l.c. having a total of 534 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 18.1 Million shares worth more than $702.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 17.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $672.19 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.1% shares in the company for having 10544443 shares of worth $353.77 Million while later fund manager owns 5.12 Million shares of worth $198.61 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.