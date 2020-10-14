Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 971,004 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.23 Billion, closed the last trade at $97.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The INCY stock price is -13.69% off its 52-week high price of $110.37 and 35.64% above the 52-week low of $62.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Incyte Corporation (INCY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Despite being -0.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the INCY stock price touched $98.47- or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Incyte Corporation shares have moved 11.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have changed 10.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $106.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $87 while the price target rests at a high of $139. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.38% from current levels.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Incyte Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.01%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.8% and 18.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $621.58 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $656.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $551.58 Million and $579.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.7% for the current quarter and 13.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +304.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.94%.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.4% with a share float percentage of 93.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Incyte Corporation having a total of 813 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 32Million shares worth more than $3.33 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 29.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 Billion and represent 13.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.79% shares in the company for having 10484320 shares of worth $1.04 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.27 Million shares of worth $548.37 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.