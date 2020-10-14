Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,403,843 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $392.53 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The HUIZ stock price is -96.03% off its 52-week high price of $14.8 and 36.03% above the 52-week low of $4.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Despite being -3.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the HUIZ stock price touched $8.03-6 or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Huize Holding Limited shares have moved -24.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) have changed -12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.8%.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.43% with a share float percentage of 2.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huize Holding Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 1.05 Million shares worth more than $8.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 22.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd, with the holding of over 151.55 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 Million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 17.78% shares in the company for having 826780 shares of worth $6.37 Million while later fund manager owns 223.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.72 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.8% of company’s outstanding stock.