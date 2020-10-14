Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has a beta value of 3.53 and has seen 1,711,898 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -5.3% during that session. The SSL stock price is -242.84% off its 52-week high price of $22.73 and 81.15% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sasol Limited (SSL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) trade information

Despite being -5.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the SSL stock price touched $7.68-1 or saw a rise of 13.93%. Year-to-date, Sasol Limited shares have moved -69.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have changed -18.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 978.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 684.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.31 while the price target rests at a high of $12.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.83% from current levels.

Sasol Limited (SSL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.1% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.9%.