Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 3,601,336 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.82 Million, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.8% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -98.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 53.41% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Sporting 5.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the RIGL stock price touched $2.69-1 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 23.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed 13.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 170.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 89.39% from current levels.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +58.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.4% and -30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.24 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $20.86 Million and $15.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.3% for the current quarter and 27.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.