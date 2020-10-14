Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,887,651 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The HWM stock price is -91.99% off its 52-week high price of $34.27 and 44.71% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Despite being -1.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the HWM stock price touched $18.90- or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares have moved -41.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have changed 0.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.04% from current levels.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.82%, compared to -17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.4% and -77.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.56 Billion and $3.4 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.7% for the current quarter and -65% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27%.