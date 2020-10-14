Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2,329,068 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.37 Million, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 17.24% during that session. The MLSS stock price is -49.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 236.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 260.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) trade information

Sporting 17.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the MLSS stock price touched $2.17-5 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Milestone Scientific Inc. shares have moved 46.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) have changed 36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 96.08% from current levels.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Milestone Scientific Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to -5.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $920Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.9 Million and $2.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.6% for the current quarter and -43.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.9%.