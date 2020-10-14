iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,195,171 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $689.54 Million, closed the last trade at $7.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The ICLK stock price is -33.95% off its 52-week high price of $10.22 and 62.39% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 826.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Despite being -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ICLK stock price touched $7.80-2 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have moved 136.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have changed -1.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 728.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 502.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.72% from current levels.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.21 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $54.17 Million and $56.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.9% for the current quarter and 30.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.6%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 2.3 Million shares worth more than $12.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.84 Million and represent 2.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 1885000 shares of worth $13.69 Million while later fund manager owns 830Thousand shares of worth $6.03 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.