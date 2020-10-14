T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 2,935,374 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.63 Billion, closed the recent trade at $117.54 per share which meant it lost -$4.03 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The TMUS stock price is -5% off its 52-week high price of $123.42 and 45.98% above the 52-week low of $63.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Despite being -3.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the TMUS stock price touched $123.42 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, T-Mobile US, Inc. shares have moved 50.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have changed 5.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $136.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110 while the price target rests at a high of $215. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.41% from current levels.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that T-Mobile US, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.49%, compared to -4.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.4% and -58.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.2%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.3 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $11.06 Billion and $11.88 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.5% for the current quarter and 61.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.4%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.69% with a share float percentage of 87.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T-Mobile US, Inc. having a total of 1049 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 131.04 Million shares worth more than $13.65 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Softbank Group Corporation held 10.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.77 Billion and represent 3.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 17379612 shares of worth $1.81 Billion while later fund manager owns 14.1 Million shares of worth $1.64 Billion as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.