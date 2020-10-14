Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,174,556 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $109.16 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The GH stock price is -4.2% off its 52-week high price of $113.74 and 48.79% above the 52-week low of $55.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 902.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the GH stock price touched $110.39 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Guardant Health, Inc. shares have moved 39.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have changed 14.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $116, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $130. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.39% from current levels.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Guardant Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.57%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -178.6% and -25.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.84 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $60.85 Million and $62.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.2% for the current quarter and 24.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.3%.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.38% with a share float percentage of 86.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardant Health, Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 14.04 Million shares worth more than $1.14 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 14.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $512.68 Million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2109157 shares of worth $171.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.85 Million shares of worth $149.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.