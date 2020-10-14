Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 2,934,367 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.63 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GNW stock price is -35.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 48.48% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the GNW stock price touched $3.65-0 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Genworth Financial, Inc. shares have moved -17.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have changed -2.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.36% from current levels.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.99 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 Billion and $2.04 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.5% for the current quarter and -1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -164.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.36% with a share float percentage of 74.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial, Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 58.19 Million shares worth more than $134.41 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 46.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.46 Million and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 14357632 shares of worth $33.17 Million while later fund manager owns 13.25 Million shares of worth $40Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.