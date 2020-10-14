Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 7,690,503 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.12 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The GEN stock price is -257.69% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 3.85% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 603.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) trade information

Despite being -2.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the GEN stock price touched $0.555 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved -68.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) have changed -13.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 947.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.23% from current levels.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genesis Healthcare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.43% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -190% and -30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $993.97 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 Billion and $1.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.5% for the current quarter and -7.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +103.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.42% with a share float percentage of 60.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.44 Million shares worth more than $3.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.98 Million and represent 3.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.25% shares in the company for having 4696669 shares of worth $3.24 Million while later fund manager owns 629.32 Thousand shares of worth $434.3 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.