FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,407,524 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $493.36 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.99 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 7.75% during that session. The FTAC stock price is -11.47% off its 52-week high price of $12.25 and 11.28% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 715.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) trade information

Sporting 7.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the FTAC stock price touched $12.25- or saw a rise of 11.92%. Year-to-date, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares have moved 6.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) have changed 3.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 109.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.49% from current levels.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +687.5%.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.54% with a share float percentage of 60.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinTech Acquisition Corp. III having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 2.7 Million shares worth more than $30.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Magnetar Financial LLC held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.56 Million and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 328770 shares of worth $3.67 Million while later fund manager owns 168.87 Thousand shares of worth $1.88 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.