Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1,182,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.19 Million, closed the last trade at $17.69 per share which meant it gained $2.06 on the day or 13.18% during that session. The ETH stock price is -17.35% off its 52-week high price of $20.76 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $8.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 320.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) trade information

Sporting 13.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ETH stock price touched $18.65- or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares have moved -7.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have changed 25.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.41% from current levels.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +85.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.62%, compared to 27.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -105.7% and 25.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.2%.

ETH Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 5.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.37%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.69% with a share float percentage of 111.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.87 Million shares worth more than $45.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.75 Million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.77% shares in the company for having 1445437 shares of worth $20.58 Million while later fund manager owns 692.75 Thousand shares of worth $8.2 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.