Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,800,277 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.74 Million, closed the last trade at $13.87 per share which meant it gained $2.57 on the day or 22.74% during that session. The ENLV stock price is -22.13% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 74.12% above the 52-week low of $3.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 999.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) trade information

Sporting 22.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ENLV stock price touched $13.90- or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved 65.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have changed 178.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.62% from current levels.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.9%.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.59% with a share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 271.71 Thousand shares worth more than $1.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 30.71 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.4 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.