Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,122,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $125.66 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The ESTC stock price is -1.78% off its 52-week high price of $127.9 and 68.96% above the 52-week low of $39.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 841.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the ESTC stock price touched $127.9 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Elastic N.V. shares have moved 95.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have changed 24.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $128, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110 while the price target rests at a high of $145. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.46% from current levels.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.55 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $101.11 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.1% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.8%.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.27% with a share float percentage of 98.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elastic N.V. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.53 Million shares worth more than $786.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 5.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $536.96 Million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 1403382 shares of worth $129.41 Million while later fund manager owns 1.23 Million shares of worth $113.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.