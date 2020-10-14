Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,383,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.08 Million, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The DARE stock price is -105.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.22 and 36.11% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 866.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 983.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the DARE stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 6.09%. Year-to-date, Dare Bioscience, Inc. shares have moved 31.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have changed 2.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 115.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 372.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +594.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 177.78% from current levels.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38%.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.72% with a share float percentage of 4.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dare Bioscience, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 652.08 Thousand shares worth more than $644.65 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C., with the holding of over 326.24 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $322.52 Thousand and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Balanced Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 132692 shares of worth $131.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 109.63 Thousand shares of worth $108.38 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.