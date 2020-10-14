Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1,794,228 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The BSBR stock price is -124.03% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 34.81% above the 52-week low of $3.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 848.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 864.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) trade information

Despite being -0.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the BSBR stock price touched $5.79-2 or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares have moved -53.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) have changed 6.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.72 while the price target rests at a high of $8.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.06% from current levels.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.76%, compared to -29.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.8% and -44% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.1%.

BSBR Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 2.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.48%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.48% with a share float percentage of 10.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 4.06 Million shares worth more than $21.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.1 Million and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.1% shares in the company for having 3658521 shares of worth $20.93 Million while later fund manager owns 3.05 Million shares of worth $14.34 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.