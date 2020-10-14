ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,715,012 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.18 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 2.98% during that session. The MT stock price is -33.22% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 53.17% above the 52-week low of $6.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ArcelorMittal (MT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting 2.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the MT stock price touched $14.69- or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal shares have moved -19.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have changed 10.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.48 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.09% from current levels.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -640%, compared to -20.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -152.8% and 268.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.55 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $16.63 Billion and $15.51 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.6% for the current quarter and -13.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -148%.