Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,265,109 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The OR stock price is -9.1% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 61.89% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 863.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Despite being -1.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the OR stock price touched $12.55- or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares have moved 25.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have changed -3.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.54% from current levels.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.74% with a share float percentage of 79.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 19.68 Million shares worth more than $196.85 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 14.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.14 Million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.34% shares in the company for having 8893297 shares of worth $109.39 Million while later fund manager owns 4.97 Million shares of worth $61.12 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.