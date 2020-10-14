Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 1,454,712 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.16 Million, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The GALT stock price is -65.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 44.85% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 223.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 283.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

Despite being -0.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the GALT stock price touched $3.04-1 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -4.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) have changed -6.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 341.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 341.18% from current levels.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.2%.