FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 4,812,304 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.36 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 4.06% during that session. The FEYE stock price is -27.72% off its 52-week high price of $18.34 and 47.49% above the 52-week low of $7.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) trade information

Sporting 4.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the FEYE stock price touched $14.65- or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, FireEye, Inc. shares have moved -12.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have changed 14.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.51% from current levels.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FireEye, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 400%, compared to 7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.4%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $227.67 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $236.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $225.91 Million and $235.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.8% for the current quarter and 0.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.5%.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.03% with a share float percentage of 79.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FireEye, Inc. having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.01 Million shares worth more than $243.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 15.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.69 Million and represent 7.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 6080851 shares of worth $74.03 Million while later fund manager owns 6Million shares of worth $90.6 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.