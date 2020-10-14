Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2,077,253 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.27 Billion, closed the recent trade at $28.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The ATUS stock price is -13.06% off its 52-week high price of $31.78 and 43.26% above the 52-week low of $15.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 Million shares.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Despite being -0.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ATUS stock price touched $28.63- or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, Altice USA, Inc. shares have moved 3.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have changed 7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.19.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.48 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.53 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.44 Billion and $2.47 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 2.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +712.8%.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.07% with a share float percentage of 115.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA, Inc. having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.96 Million shares worth more than $585.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 25Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $563.5 Million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 12286816 shares of worth $276.94 Million while later fund manager owns 8.08 Million shares of worth $182.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.