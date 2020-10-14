Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 15,142,111 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.78 Million, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 33.11% during that session. The AEMD stock price is -249.75% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 61.42% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 218.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Sporting 33.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the AEMD stock price touched $2.2 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have moved 104.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have changed 47.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 408.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 356.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +356.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 356.85% from current levels.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.6%.