ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 3,556,903 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.29 Million, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 8.78% during that session. The AEY stock price is -191.03% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 32.74% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Sporting 8.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the AEY stock price touched $2.70-1 or saw a rise of 17.41%. Year-to-date, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. shares have moved -9.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) have changed 9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 414.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.7%.