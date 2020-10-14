Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,605,271 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $47.3 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The VRM stock price is -59.6% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 18.69% above the 52-week low of $38.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $81. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.12% from current levels.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -180.7%.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 5.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $282.91 Million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 1550000 shares of worth $80.82 Million while later fund manager owns 659.96 Thousand shares of worth $34.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.