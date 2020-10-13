Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1,381,549 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.49 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 23.38% during that session. The CTIB stock price is -320.6% off its 52-week high price of $8.37 and 79.9% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 117.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 240.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Sporting 23.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the CTIB stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 14.01%. Year-to-date, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares have moved 135.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) have changed 42.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 251.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +251.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 251.76% from current levels.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.