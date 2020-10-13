XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 5,272,856 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.15 Million, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -10.21% during that session. The XSPA stock price is -318.01% off its 52-week high price of $8.82 and 92.89% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Despite being -10.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the XSPA stock price touched $2.89-2 or saw a rise of 26.99%. Year-to-date, XpresSpa Group, Inc. shares have moved 4.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) have changed 15.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2459.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2459.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2459.24% from current levels.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.53 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8138.6% for the current quarter and 0.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.