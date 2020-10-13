22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,448,004 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.89 Million, closed the last trade at $0.8 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.11% during that session. The XXII stock price is -182.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.26 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 958.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Sporting 4.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the XXII stock price touched $0.805 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares have moved -27.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) have changed 42.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 400% from current levels.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.46 Million and $7.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.9% for the current quarter and -17.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -229.2%.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.38% with a share float percentage of 34.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 22nd Century Group, Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.88 Million shares worth more than $10.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 Million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.03% shares in the company for having 13925762 shares of worth $10.64 Million while later fund manager owns 3.65 Million shares of worth $2.79 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.