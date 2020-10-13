Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 3,997,290 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -2.46% during that session. The SAVE stock price is -191.59% off its 52-week high price of $47.5 and 56.97% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.72.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Despite being -2.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the SAVE stock price touched $17.35- or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have moved -59.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have changed -5.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.03% from current levels.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -274.46%, compared to -42.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -306.1% and -244.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.9%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.2% with a share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines, Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.71 Million shares worth more than $137.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110Million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 2461585 shares of worth $43.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $38.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.