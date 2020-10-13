SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 1,503,385 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $719.53 Million, closed the last trade at $20.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -6.56% during that session. The SPTN stock price is -19.22% off its 52-week high price of $23.94 and 55.18% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) trade information

Despite being -6.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the SPTN stock price touched $23.45- or saw a rise of 14.37%. Year-to-date, SpartanNash Company shares have moved 41.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) have changed 17.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.4% from current levels.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SpartanNash Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +43.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 129.09%, compared to 38.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 106.7% and 139.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2Billion and $2Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.8% for the current quarter and 11% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.91%.

SPTN Dividends

SpartanNash Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.77 at a share yield of 3.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.39%.