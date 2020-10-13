Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 1,683,199 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.08 Million, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -10.27% during that session. The PPSI stock price is -134.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.43 and 77.61% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Despite being -10.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the PPSI stock price touched $9.43-5 or saw a rise of 57.37%. Year-to-date, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 77.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 156.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have changed 206.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 644.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 94.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.57% from current levels.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.5% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.