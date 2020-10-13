iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) has a beta value of -6.09 and has seen 8,565,869 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.71 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.19 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.18% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -240.18% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 97.72% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

Sporting 5.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the IBIO stock price touched $2.28-5 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, iBio, Inc. shares have moved 767.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) have changed 11.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.1 while the price target rests at a high of $3.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.55% from current levels.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.7%.